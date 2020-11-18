Menu
Norma Centers
1942 - 2020
BORN
June 21, 1942
DIED
November 15, 2020
Norma Centers's passing at the age of 78 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hall Brothers Funeral Home in Martin, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hall Brothers Funeral Home website.

Published by Hall Brothers Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 10:00p.m.
Hall Funeral Home
331 KY Route 122, Martin, Kentucky 41649
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hall Funeral Home
331 KY Route 122, Martin, Kentucky 41649
Hall Brothers Funeral Home
