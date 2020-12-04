Menu
Norma Holcomb
1933 - 2020
BORN
March 22, 1933
DIED
August 26, 2020
Norma Holcomb's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services in Linden, IN .

service information is available at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Published by Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
New Richmond Cemetery
County Rd. West 1050 North, New Richmond, Indiana 47967
Funeral services provided by:
Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services
