Norma Holcomb's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services in Linden, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Norma in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services website.
Published by Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 4, 2020.
