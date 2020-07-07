Menu
Norma Jane Caudill
1949 - 2020
BORN
August 26, 1949
DIED
July 1, 2020
Norma Jane Caudill

1949 – 2020

Norma Jane Caudill, 70, passed away July 1, 2020. She was born August 26, 1949 in San Jose, California to Nora Jane Battles and Howard Dean Caudill.

Norma was an artist and did window advertisements.

She was a wonderful grandma, she made sure we knew she loved us always, with no conditions. She was always willing to help others and often fed those in need. She was a devout Christian and a member of the Hope Resurrected Church.

Norma is survived by her children Elizabeth Longan, Carol Martinez, Becky Longan. Skyler Dean and Kelsey Dean; several grand and great-grandchildren; two brothers Robert Caudill, Emmitt Tassi and her good friend Suesue Roberts. She was preceded in death by her parents and companion Lute Martinez.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. where a viewing will be held prior from 12:00 to 1:15 p.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.

