Norma Koomsa
1952 - 2020
BORN
December 30, 1952
DIED
December 2, 2020
Norma Koomsa's passing at the age of 67 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cooper Funeral Home - Tecumseh in Tecumseh, OK .

Published by Cooper Funeral Home - Tecumseh on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cooper Funeral Home
210 W. Walnut, Tecumseh, Oklahoma 74873
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Romulus Cemetery
10 miles south of Highway 9 off of US 177, Macomb, Oklahoma 74852
Funeral services provided by:
Cooper Funeral Home - Tecumseh
