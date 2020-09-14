Norma Jensen Miller



January 3, 1932 ~ September 12, 2020



Norma Jensen Miller, our loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020 after a long and hard fought battle with Dementia.



Norma was born to Nephi LeRoy Jensen and Mae Ellen Beemus Jensen in Gunnison, Utah. She was an only child until age 19 when her sister Lana Lee was born.



She lived in Sanpete and Sevier counties in Utah until she met and married Glenden A. Miller on June 22, 1951. They were married for 50 years before Glen's passing in August 2002. Norma traveled with Glen throughout his years in the U.S. Navy. They lived in California, Florida and spent 3 ½ years in Japan. Their marriage was blessed with three children.



Mom loved to sing and dance. She was a great entertainer. She was always ready and willing to jump up and do a song and dance performance for her family. She was always working hard on something. She did not believe in being idle. She was a homemaker and loved to work on remodeling and repairing homes. She was the best cement finisher in the family. She loved old country and western music. Her favorite singer was Waylon Jennings.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings. She was also a member of the Daughter of Utah Pioneers.



Norma is survived by her daughter, Rand (Grant) Checketts of Hooper, UT and son, Roy Miller of Riverdale, UT; and sister, Lana Lee (Randy) Larsen of Gunnison, UT; six grandchildren, Alexis, Rashell, Jay, Ryan, Dixie and Brian. She has six great-grandchildren, McKenna, Madalyn, Olivia, Joey, Rebecca and Jaycee. She was preceded in death by her husband and daughter, Andrea.



The family would like to thank the staff at PeachTree Place Assisted Living, BRIO Hospice and Bristol Hospice for their loving care of Norma in her final years.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.



Interment and dedication of grave, where she will be laid to rest beside Glen, Manti City Cemetery.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.