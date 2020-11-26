Menu
Norma Pidcock
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1935
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Springfield High School
Norma Pidcock's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home website.

Published by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505
Nov
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505
GUEST BOOK
Aunt Norma you have a special place in my heart, always will hold on to the memories from the penny poker nights to Snyder's farm and Sunday dinners at grandma's and grandpa's house, rest in peace, Love Buddy!
November 23, 2020
Carl Yoakem
November 23, 2020
You were the greatest woman Ive ever known. Ill love you until my last breath. Until we see each other again gramna rest peacefully in heaven. I love you ❤
Missy Harris
Family
November 22, 2020
Missy and Jayme, I’m so sorry for you and your entire family. I didn’t know your Grandma, but if she was like either of you two, then I know she was a great person. If there is anything either one of you need, please don’t hesitate to ask. I love you both!
Michele
Friend
November 22, 2020