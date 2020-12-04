Norma Rorick's passing at the age of 90 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wackerly Funeral Home in Canton, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Norma in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wackerly Funeral Home website.
Published by Wackerly Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
