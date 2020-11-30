Menu
Norma Schofield
1912 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1912
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
AARP
Norma Schofield's passing at the age of 108 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc in Leominster, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Norma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc website.

Published by Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Home Inc.
106 West Street, Leominster, Massachusetts 01453
Nov
29
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St, Leominster, MA 01453
Funeral services provided by:
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
GUEST BOOK
Charlie, Becky, Andrew & Timmy,
May God give you guidance and strength during this difficult time. May the memories you hold dear to your heart bring a smile when you think of your grandma.

God Bless,
Cathy, Stephanie & Stacey

Catherine Burgess
Friend
November 30, 2020
Oh behalf of the Tietgens family we extend our deepest condolences thoughts and prayers are with the family & friends of Norma Schofield
Tim Tietgens
Friend
November 27, 2020
What a great life she had. RIP Mrs Schofield as that is what I called you.
Jon Deacon
November 27, 2020
Tom and Family
I so sorry about the loss of your grandma. May she Rest In Peace with the Lord.
Doreen
Friend
November 24, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 24, 2020