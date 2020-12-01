Norma Searcy's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Slater Funeral Home - Trenton in Trenton, MO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Norma in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Slater Funeral Home - Trenton website.
Published by Slater Funeral Home - Trenton on Dec. 1, 2020.
