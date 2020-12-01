Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norma Searcy
1942 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1942
DIED
November 19, 2020
Norma Searcy's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Slater Funeral Home - Trenton in Trenton, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Norma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Slater Funeral Home - Trenton website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Slater Funeral Home - Trenton on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Galt Christian Church
209 N.W. Border St., Galt, Missouri 64641
Funeral services provided by:
Slater Funeral Home - Trenton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.