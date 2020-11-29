Menu
Norma Singer
1928 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1928
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
American Legion
Norma Singer's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. in Mars, PA .

Published by McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 29, 2020.
One day when Norma was visiting she admired the sign ,"Cucina", so I gave it to her and she cherished it. Randy and Sue returned the sign to me and I have it hanging in my kitchen. I think of Norma often whenever I see the sign.
John / JoJo McAlpin
Friend
November 28, 2020