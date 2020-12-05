Menu
Norma Smith
1926 - 2020
BORN
May 9, 1926
DIED
December 3, 2020
Norma Smith's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Summers Funeral Home in Washington Court House, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Summers Funeral Home website.

Published by Summers Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Washington Ave. House of Prayer
1230 Washington Ave., Washington CH, Ohio 43160
Dec
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Washington Ave. House of Prayer
1230 Washington Ave., Washington CH, Ohio 43160
Summers Funeral Home
