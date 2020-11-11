Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norma Walker
1938 - 2020
BORN
February 9, 1938
DIED
November 6, 2020
Norma Walker's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ransom Funeral Home in Castalia, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Norma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ransom Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ransom Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ransom Funeral & Cremation Service
610 S. Washington St., Castalia, Ohio 44824
Funeral services provided by:
Ransom Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.