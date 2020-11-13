Norman Devine's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wolfe Memorial, Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Norman in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wolfe Memorial, Inc. website.
Published by Wolfe Memorial, Inc. on Nov. 13, 2020.
