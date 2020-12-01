Menu
Norman Edwards
1933 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 1933
DIED
November 26, 2020
Norman Edwards's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" in Richmond, VA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" website.

Published by "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Parrish Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
12401 John Tyler Memorial Highway, Charles City, Virginia 23030
Funeral services provided by:
"Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc"
