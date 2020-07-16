48 years young, of Washington, PA and originally from Beechview, peacefully went home to be with Our Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Loving husband of Erin Feehan and daughters Kamryn Feehan and Kasidy Feehan and step children Ashley (Brandon) and Bradley Kubecka and Precious granddaughter Ariel who he nicknamed Baby Yoda. Dear son of Dorthea and Robert Feehan and son-in law of Sue and James Elder. He was predeceased by his sister Christina Feehan. Also survived by brother-in law Kristin Carpenter, Brooke Snyder, many nieces, nephews and many dear friends who will sorely miss him. Norm served as a loyal EMT for MRTSA for 30 years. Norm fought a horrific pancreatic cancer battle to the end. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724 941-3211 Friday July 17, 2020 6-8P.M. and Saturday July 18, 2020 2-4 and 6-8P.M. Where a service will be celebrated at 7:00 P.M. by Rev. Wray Fanton. Due to Covid 19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. Covid 19 restrictions will be in effect; Mask and social distancing. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research or a charity of your choice
