Norman Fisher
1934 - 2020
BORN
March 15, 1934
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Norman Fisher's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by McClain Funeral Home - Denver in Denver, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McClain Funeral Home - Denver website.

Published by McClain Funeral Home - Denver on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Denver Baptist Church
111 N Yorick St., Denver, Indiana 46970
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Denver Baptist Church
111 N Yorick St., Denver, Indiana 46970
McClain Funeral Home - Denver
