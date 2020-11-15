Menu
Norman Forry
1939 - 2020
BORN
September 6, 1939
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
trinity lutheran church
US Army
Norman Forry's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Robesonia, PA .

Published by Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center
402 East Penn Avenue, Robesonia, PA 19551
