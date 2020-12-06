Menu
Norman Leigh
1931 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1931
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Norman Leigh's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by B.C. Bailey Funeral Home in Wallingford, CT .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
9:45a.m.
St. John Cemetery
400 Christian St., Wallingford, Connecticut 06492
Nov
21
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
St. John Cemetery
400 Christian St., Wallingford, Connecticut 06492
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
