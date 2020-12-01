Menu
Norman Limback
1923 - 2020
BORN
January 10, 1923
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Norman Limback's passing at the age of 97 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home in Farmington, NM .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Norman in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home website.

Published by Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
December 1, 2020