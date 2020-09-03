Our wonderful and loving father, Norman Allen Malmstrom, passed away on September 1, 2020. He was born on July 23, 1921 in Holladay, Utah. His parents were Oscar Fredrick and Florence Allen Malmstrom. He was the oldest of six children.

He attended schools in the Salt Lake and Holladay areas graduating from West High School in 1938.



Norm went on to school at the Hill Field Air Base extension of Utah State University to receive a diploma in Aircraft Mechanics, specializing in Hydraulics. He received a deferment until 1942 from World War II so he could finish his training as an aircraft mechanic. Upon his graduation, he was drafted into the Army Air Corps. His longest assignment was in the 82nd Repair Squadron at Agra, India. He was the only Hydraulics Specialist in the entire China, Burma, India Theater. If an aircraft needed repair, the pilot and crew would fly their planes into "Old Salty" to have them repaired. Norm had a pilot's license also. Before he would release an airplane back to the crew, he would take it up for a check-flight. Upon his return to the United States from India, one of his last assignments was at Wendover Airfield where he worked on the Enola Gay before it made its historic flight to Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Norm's stories of WWII were fascinating.



In 1945 Norman met his sister Shirley's best friend, Iris Curtis while on a weekend pass from the Air Corps. This was the beginning of a "Happily ever after" relationship. Norm married Iris at the home of Ranch Kimball (Iris' foster father), on July 20, 1946. Mom and Dad were married for 73 years until Mom's passing in August of 2019. Dad and Mom lived a struggling new life making ends meet with Dad working for The Frank Edwards Company, while Mom worked for the Telephone Company and Hotel Utah. Dad opened up his own auto repair garage for a few years before moving on to a lasting career with the Boyd Martin Company where he retired as the Service and General Manager.



Dad was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, serving as Sunday School President, Scout Committee Chairman, and in the Elder's Quorum. The calling he loved most was that of Scout Master and Assistant Scout Master of the Bountiful 16th and 24th Wards. Dad loved the boys, loved teaching the boys, and loved being out in the wilderness working with the boys to achieve their merit badges and rank advancements. He and his partner John Rampton worked together as Scout Masters for 27 years, each receiving their Silver Beaver Awards.



Dad loved to go hunting and fishing with family and friends, or whoever would go with him. He also loved to watch the Gillette Friday Night Fights, and a good football game. His favorite teams were The U of U Runnin' Utes, Denver Broncos, and the Utah Jazz.



Mom and Dad raised with love, three successful children, Ingrid C. Davis, Karen L. (David) Hermansen, and N. Paul (Carol) Malmstrom.



Dad is survived by his children, six grandchildren and their husbands and wives, eighteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. There are many nephews and nieces, a brother-in-law Richard (Dick) Palmer, and sister-in-law Elnora Malmstrom. Preceded in death by his parents, the love of his life Iris, his brothers and sisters, Ester C. and Gene Pacioni, Carl O. and Barbara Malmstrom, Shirley V. Palmer, Jack B. Malmstrom and Darrell E. Malmstrom.



He is already greatly missed.



We gratefully acknowledge the many hands who have helped Norm in his final years. Heritage Place, and the wonderful friends he made there, and the CNA's, Med Techs, and staff there. Kennedee, Sandy, Kyli, Shandee, Jesse, and many others. Encompass Health Care and Hospice, and the Heritage Place Branch Presidency.



A viewing will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Russon Brother's Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, Utah, from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, 1640 East Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, Utah



An Honor Guard will be provided by Hill Air Force Base, and the Patriot R





