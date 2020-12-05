Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norman McGuire
1950 - 2020
BORN
February 1, 1950
DIED
November 30, 2020
Norman McGuire's passing at the age of 70 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon in Lebanon, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Norman in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Norm was a very good friend of ours. He will always be missed. Losing Norm is a big loss. Our condolences to his family.
Tom and Brenda Youtz
December 5, 2020