Norman McGuire's passing at the age of 70 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon in Lebanon, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Norman in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon website.
Published by Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon on Dec. 5, 2020.
