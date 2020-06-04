Norman G. Nicholas passed away on June 4, 2020. Norman was born May 5, 1928, to David and Minnie Nicholas in Des Moines, Iowa. Norman attended Des Moines High School. He later married Norma East in Elko Nevada July 3, 1953.Retired from the US Army in June of 1966. Dad was a great adventurer. He took us on many sightseeing trips across Europe and America. We hunted, fished, and camped all over Utah. We rock hounded, hunted arrowheads (bummer), explored old mining towns and scavenged through old dumps. We were always going somewhere or doing something on his time off. He loved antiques, garage sales, and swap meets. He was always looking for a great deal. He truly embraced the fine art of junk collecting. I love you, Papa. I'll miss you so much. Daughter Ronilyn and wife Norma agree on all the above.Norman is survived by sister Barbara Nicholas, wife Norma, Ronilyn and David Burton, Jim, and LaVenia Nicholas. Also, surviving are three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.Private Graveside Service will be held for the family.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 10, 2020.