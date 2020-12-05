Norman Spencer's passing at the age of 61 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lincoln Funeral Home & Cemetery in Dallas, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Norman in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lincoln Funeral Home & Cemetery website.
Published by Lincoln Funeral Home & Cemetery on Dec. 5, 2020.
