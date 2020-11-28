Norman William Tamewitz, 89, of Jeannette, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 25, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1931 in Braddock, PA, to the late Anthony and Regina (Collins) Tamewitz.



Norman was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His family was his greatest pride. He coached his grandson's baseball team, and never missed one of his granddaughter's games. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean war. He enjoyed golfing, exercising, taking his dogs for walks, and crossword puzzles.



Norman is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Virginia; Daughter, Michelle (James Howell) Turkowski ; granddaughter, Dana (Tom) Turkowski; grandson, Ryan (Shannon) Turkowski; great-grandchild, Alaiyah Turkowski; brother, Bernie Tamewitz; nieces, Mary Lou Virtus, Judy Walters and Bernadette Haase; nephew, Butch Lenart. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Christman and Betty Kerbert and brothers, Lloyd Tamewitz, Richard "Don" Tamewitz, and Rege Tamewitz; goddaughter, Carole Ondish.



A Celebration of Life will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or a Church of your choice.

Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.