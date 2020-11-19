Norman "Norm" C. Williamson, 87, passed away November 16, 2020 due to complications from surgery.



He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Naomi (Tracy) Williamson; his children, Norman Williamson Jr. (Linda); Danielle Grealish (Michael); Bryon Williamson, and Charlene Sheehan (Greg); 12 grandchildren and their spouses, 17 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Ruby Williamson, four brothers and five sisters, a great-grandchild, and a great-great-grandchild.



Norm was born and raised in American Fork, Utah where he graduated from American Fork High School. He was active in school government and track. He moved to Layton, Utah upon graduation and worked at Hill Air Force Base. He worked his entire career there, 1951-1989, focusing on many programs including the Minute Man Missiles, F-4 and F-16 airplanes. After 38 years, Norm retired from "Hill Airplane Patch."



Norm loved his family, traveling with Naomi, his cars, and his roses and was generous with all he met.



Funeral services will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.