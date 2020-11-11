Nova Jean Newsome passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 with her family by her side. Nova was born September 27, 2020 to Jazmin Garcia and Turrell Newsome of Ogden, Utah and welcomed by her by big brother Elijah Michael.



Our Angel brought immense joy to our lives in the short time we were blessed to have her with us and touched many lives and loved by everyone who met her. Now she has passed gently into the arms of Jesus.



Nova is celebrated by her grandparents; Benjamin (Ben) Garcia, Lalo and Kathy Zavala, Louis and Valerie Gomez; and great-grandma, Aggie Carter.



She is preceded in death by her great-grandma, Lee Pullman; grandma, Donna Cole; and grandpa, Mandell Newsome.



Nova is loved and will be missed by her uncles and aunts; Mark Garcia, Clearfield, Utah, BJ and Akina Garcia, Sandy, Utah, Tiffanie Cole, Tantra Ali, James Jordan and Antwain Harvey all from Houston. Nova has many more aunts, uncles and cousins that were blessed to meet her.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 12th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden Utah, where family and friends can give their condolences.



"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in our hearts"



Heaven's Little Angel



You're one of Heaven's angels now a perfect little star, and when you shine the world can see how beautiful you are.



May you fly with magic wings on clouds so soft and white, may your heart be joyful and your days be bathed in light.



And though our hearts are broken and your life was far too short, we thank you sweetest angel, for the happiness you brought.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.