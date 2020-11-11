Menu
Octavia Garza
1935 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1935
DIED
November 8, 2020
Octavia Garza's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. in Weslaco, TX .

Published by Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco
2602 N. Texas, Weslaco, Texas 78599
Funeral services provided by:
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc.
