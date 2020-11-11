Octavia Garza's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. in Weslaco, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Octavia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. website.