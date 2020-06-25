Odelia "Lilly" Lopez







Odelia "Lilly" Lopez, passed away suddenly June 21, 2020.



Lilly met, dated and married the "Love of her Life", Tito Lopez and married him on August 16, 1962. They know nothing about being without each other. They have two children, Sophia and Little Tito (who preceded her in death on July 31, 1982). Her heart was Truly Broken from then on. She also has two grandsons, Brandon and Anthony Lopez.



She took such good care of her mom for so many years. She dedicated her life to helping and caring for so many people.



She retired from Housekeeping and Laundry Supervisor at a nursing home.



Tito and Lilly loved camping, fishing and dancing with their best friends Slim and Alice Garcia.



Friends may visit with family on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.



Thank you to every one of you that has been a part of OUR lives.





Published by Legacy from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.