Odell Railford
1919 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1919
DIED
November 23, 2020
Odell Railford's passing at the age of 101 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cooks & Cooper Funeral Home in Madison, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cooks & Cooper Funeral Home website.

Published by Cooks & Cooper Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Cooks & Cooper Funeral Home
162 Southwest Third Avenue, Madison, Florida 32340
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Oakridge Cemetery
Meeting Street, Madison, Florida 32340
Cooks & Cooper Funeral Home
