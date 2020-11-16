Menu
Odessa Arnold
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 10, 1932
DIED
September 22, 2020
Odessa Arnold's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS in Athens, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Odessa in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS website.

Published by WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
825 Winterville Rd., Athens, Georgia 30605
Funeral services provided by:
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
