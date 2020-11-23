Menu
Odessa Hicks
1933 - 2020
BORN
March 10, 1933
DIED
November 11, 2020
Odessa Hicks's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Golden Gate Funeral Home FTW
5701 E Loop 820 South, Fort Worth, Texas 76119
Nov
27
Funeral
12:00p.m.
NEW GALILEE BAPTIST CHURCH
1435 W. BROAD ST., Mansfield, Texas 76063
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Funeral Home
