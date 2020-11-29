Menu
Ofelia Lopez
1954 - 2020
BORN
March 12, 1954
DIED
November 20, 2020
Ofelia Lopez's passing at the age of 66 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Curry-Welborn Funeral Home - Mt. Pleasant in Mt. Pleasant, TX .

Published by Curry-Welborn Funeral Home - Mt. Pleasant on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Curry-Welborn Funeral Home - Mt. Pleasant
