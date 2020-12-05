Ofelia Olvera's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hawkins Family Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ofelia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hawkins Family Funeral Home website.
Published by Hawkins Family Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.