Ofelia Olvera
1941 - 2020
BORN
March 6, 1941
DIED
December 3, 2020
Ofelia Olvera's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hawkins Family Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hawkins Family Funeral Home
2711 Jacksboro Highway, Fort Worth, Texas 76114
Dec
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hawkins Family Funeral Home
2711 Jacksboro Highway, Fort Worth, Texas 76114
