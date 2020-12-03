Menu
Oheneba Prempeh
1944 - 2020
BORN
November 9, 1944
DIED
November 29, 2020
Oheneba Prempeh's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Mortuary in Amarillo, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Oheneba in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Golden Gate Mortuary website.

Published by Golden Gate Mortuary on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Temple of Praise Community Church
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Temple of Praise Community Church
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
