Oleksii Raichenko
1985 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1985
DIED
November 18, 2020
Oleksii Raichenko's passing at the age of 35 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services in Pittsburgh, PA .

Published by Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
601 Boone Avenue, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania 15317
Funeral services provided by:
Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services
