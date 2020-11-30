Olen Amstutz's passing at the age of 95 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Olen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home website.
Published by Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
