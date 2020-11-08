Olesia Renee Jones our loving mother, sister, daughter and grandmother passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1959 to Babe Ruth Jones, Sr. and Margaret C. Chambers Jones in Farmington, New Mexico.



Olesia was raised in North Ogden and was member of the Baptist faith. She worked as a head cook at Chancellor Gardens and previously for Litton Guidance Control Systems for 13 years. Olesia was very enthusiastic about her approach on life and had a bubbly personality that was contagious. She loved to sing, dance, and spend time with her family. She loved going on trips to Wendover with her daughter and her soul mate and best friend, Eddie Spinks.



She married Tommy L. Carter, later divorced and married Byron Carpenter and later divorced.



Olesia is survived by her mother; children: Dawnial Patrice Jones, Isiah William Michael Harley and Teshaya Maragret Carter; siblings: Babe Ruth Jones Jr., Vicki McClain, Mark Anthony Jones, David Arnold Jones, Jerome Perry Jones Sr., Michael Lee Jones, Jeanette Adams Stewart; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, and sister Patricia Jones.





Funeral services will be Friday, November 13, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to services from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.