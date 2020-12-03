Menu
Olga Bruh
1934 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1934
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Alzheimer's Association
Olga Bruh's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Williams Funeral Home Inc in Bronx, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Olga in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Williams Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Williams Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Memorial service
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, Inc.
5628 Broadway @ West 232nd Street, Bronx, New York 10463
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home Inc
