Olga Ganceres
1956 - 2020
BORN
February 1, 1956
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Olga Ganceres's passing at the age of 64 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville in Beeville, TX .

Published by Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Trevino Funeral Home
401 West Springer, Beeville, Texas 78102
Funeral services provided by:
Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville
