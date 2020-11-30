Menu
Olga Radick
1931 - 2020
BORN
November 7, 1931
DIED
November 4, 2020
Olga Radick's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home in Pittsburgh, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home website.

Published by Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
2688 California Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212
Nov
7
Interment
10:00a.m.
Union Dale Cemetery Div. #3
2200 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
