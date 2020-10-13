Olga Roybal went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, October 11, 2020 after a valiant fight against ovarian cancer.



Olga was born on November 22, 1959 in Romeo, Colorado to Rudy and Eloisa Montoya Roybal. She attended North Conejos schools and graduated from Centauri High School in 1979.



Olga's life was spent in service to God and her family. Where she was needed is where she went spending some of her life in Colorado and the majority of her life in Utah. She attended Southern Arizona Bible College and Trinidad Junior College. Olga was a CNA, and was employed at Evergreen Nursing Facility, Alamosa, Colorado and Mt. Ogden Nursing Facility, Ogden, Utah.



While in Colorado, Olga was a member of Cristo El Rey Assembly of God church. Olga was a longtime member of New Hope Assembly of God where she served in various capacities lastly as Church Board member and Women's Ministries' Secretary.



Olga was best known as "Auntie or Tia" to all her nieces and nephews whom she helped raise. She was more like their second mom, but always "Auntie." Olga was a great daughter, sister and friend. Olga loved unconditionally and was the true friend who told you the truth whether it hurt or not, but this is what attracted others to her.



Olga is survived by her mother, Eloisa Roybal, Roy, Utah; two sisters, Sharon (Armando) Hernandez, Nampa, Idaho, and Esther (Lyle) Montoya, Roy, Utah; two brothers, Kerry (Mary) Roybal, Ogden, Utah, and Michael Roybal, Grand Junction, Colorado and numerous beloved nieces and nephews who were her joy, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Rudy Roybal and sister-in-law Laurie Roybal.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Friday, October 16th from 6-8 p.m. at the mortuary.



Interment, Hooper Cemetery.



Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff from Utah Hematology Oncology and Intermountain Hospice for their loving care and support. You made this battle so much easier for her.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.