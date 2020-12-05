Olga Shatara's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, October 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home in Binghamton, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Olga in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home website.
Published by Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
