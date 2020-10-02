Menu
Olinda Lou Schirano
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1944
DIED
October 1, 2020
Age 76 of Cheswick, formerly of Monroeville, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Harmar Village Care Center. Beloved daughter of the late Pietro and Lucia (Sampietro) Schirano. Also preceded in death by her loving siblings, Lena (Jerry) DeLucia, Tina Tassari, Josephine (Frank) Laurent, Angeline Schirano, Vince (Emma) Schirano, Frank Schirano, and Alfred (Louise) Schirano. Linda worked at Verizon where she retired. She was a longtime volunteer of The Verizon Pioneers and gave special devotion to the Blessed Mother. She is survived by her many loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Sunday, October 4th from 3 -7 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church on Monday, October 5th at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish, 245 Azalea Dr., Monroeville, PA 15146.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, PA 15146
Oct
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church
