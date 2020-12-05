Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Olive Chupka
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 4, 1932
DIED
November 26, 2020
Olive Chupka's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hawley Lincoln Memorial in New Haven, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Olive in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hawley Lincoln Memorial website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hawley Lincoln Memorial on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral Mass
12:30p.m.
Saint Thomas More Chapel
268 Park Street, New Haven, Connecticut
Funeral services provided by:
Hawley Lincoln Memorial
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Daniel OConnor
December 2, 2020