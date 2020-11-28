Menu
Olive Cottingham
1920 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1920
DIED
November 21, 2020
Olive Cottingham's passing at the age of 100 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Adams Funeral Chapel - CHARLESTON in Charleston, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Adams Funeral Chapel - CHARLESTON website.

Published by Adams Funeral Chapel - CHARLESTON on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Chapel - CHARLESTON
2330 SHAWNEE DR, Charleston, IL 61920
Funeral services provided by:
