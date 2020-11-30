Menu
Oliver Heath
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 6, 1934
DIED
November 17, 2020
Oliver Heath's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Henry Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Henry Funeral Home, P.A. website.

Published by Henry Funeral Home, P.A. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Henry Funeral Home, P.A.
510 Washington Street P.O. Box 1076, Cambridge, MD 21613
Nov
28
Funeral service
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Henry Funeral Home, P.A.
510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613
