Oliver Washington
1941 - 2020
BORN
December 30, 1941
DIED
November 22, 2020
Oliver Washington's passing at the age of 78 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Stockton, CA .

Published by Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Evangelist Church of God in Christ
2303 11Th Street, Stockton, California 95206
Funeral services provided by:
Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service
