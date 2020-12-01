Menu
Olivia Greene
1975 - 2020
BORN
January 9, 1975
DIED
November 27, 2020
Olivia Greene's passing at the age of 45 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carlisle Funeral Home in Tarboro, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carlisle Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Carlisle Funeral Home
701 Hospital Drive, Tarboro, North Carolina 27886
Funeral services provided by:
Carlisle Funeral Home
