Omar Guadarrama
1984 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1984
DIED
November 10, 2020
Omar Guadarrama's passing at the age of 36 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trevino-Smith Funeral Home in Bryan, TX .

Published by Trevino-Smith Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 S. Texas Ave., Bryan, Texas 77802
Nov
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 S. Texas Ave., Bryan, Texas 77802
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
