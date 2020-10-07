Ona Bohi Johnston



May 10, 1927 ~ October 2, 2020



On Friday, October 2, 2020 our beloved mother and grandmother, Ona Bohi Johnston, passed away peacefully in Ogden, Utah. She was 93 years old. She lived a full life and touched countless others. Truly, one of the brightest lights has left this world. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.



She was born in Sugar City, Idaho to Joseph and Myrtle Tolman Bohi on May 10, 1927. Growing up Ona enjoyed working on the farm with eight sisters and two brothers. She graduated from Sugar-Salem High School.



Ona worked at Hill Air Force Base and Defense Depot Ogden. She also worked at OQMG in Washington, DC. While in Ogden she met her lifelong sweetheart, Sterling Johnston. They were married in Las Vegas, NV in May 1951. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Temple on May 10, 1980.



She enjoyed traveling with family, gardening, bowling, sewing, cooking, playing softball, jogging, as well as exercises and lunch with friends at the Riverdale Senior Center. Ona was a fan of the Utah Jazz. She was given many honors throughout her life; the latest as Grand Marshal in the Riverdale City July 4th parade.



Ona is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She fulfilled many callings serving various presidencies as well as singing in the choir during her life. She loved her Pioneer heritage and was a member of the Pearl Child Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Ona left behind a legacy that will be cherished by her family, friends, church and community.



Adopted to them were one son, John R Johnston in 1964 and one daughter, Stacy L Johnston (Stewart) in 1966.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Myrtle Tolman Bohi, her husband, Sterling D Johnston, Sisters Verena Eyre, Mary Bird, LaVern Johnson, Joyce Hogan, and brothers Joseph Tolman Bohi and Howard Tolman Bohi



She is survived by her sisters, Joleen Parkinson, Nina Wilkins, and Renee Lehman. Her children, John and Stacy. Her grandchildren Brandi (Ron Ableman), Shani Johnston (Garrick), Daniel Johnston (Courtney), Josiah Stewart (Mallory) Christian Stewart (Tiann). Several nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends one hour prior, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Please consider wearing a mask to protect those high risk individuals attending the services.



Interment, Clinton City Cemetery.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.